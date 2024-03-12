Regina emergency shelter draws controversy over location near daycare, school, seniors’ complex

Send this page to someone via email

A new complex-needs emergency shelter is coming to Regina as part of an 18-month pilot project, but not everyone is happy with the news.

The provincial government made the announcement on the shelter in December, but concerns are being raised now that people are learning more.

Upwards of 100 people gathered Monday night to voice their concerns to police and government officials on where the facility will be located.

The current plans have the shelter located in Regina’s McNab community. The shelter would be right next to the Orr Daycare centre, Luther High School and a seniors complex.

Plans for the shelter include bringing people that have been arrested for public intoxication to the facility, where they will be kept for up to 24 hours.

Shawn Fenwick, the Regina Police Service north district inspector, said police make roughly 75 public intoxication arrests every month.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our role is to bring an individual to the facility if they aren’t facing any other criminal charges, if they’re an adult, if they’re not combative and a very low risk,” Fenwick said.

And while some people believe this type of shelter is needed, the location is a problem.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Overall, I feel it is a good stepping stone and our province needs this,” said Joylynn Russel, secretary of the McNab community association.

“They did not consult us though, and because of the approach they took, it upset a lot of people. The closeness of it, especially to a day care… We are always concerned about our children.”

Shanon Zachidniak, the city councilor for Ward 8, helped set up the meeting for people to voice their concerns about the project.

“There’s been a lot of folks in the community who’ve expressed their concerns and wanted the opportunity to ask questions,” she said

“A lot of the concerns that folks had is, the safety of the neighborhood… The main concern that I heard was when people are leaving the facility, how can we ensure that people are getting to wherever they need to go and not just wandering around the neighbourhood.”

Regina resident Barb Shields was in attendance at the meeting.

Story continues below advertisement

“People need help, and they don’t need to be detained by the police,” Shields said. “This is an opportunity for people to get some help. It’s the location of the facility that has people concerned, with vulnerable seniors, children and schools nearby.”

“With a daycare facility right there, it concerns me people could be throwing a needle over the fence or other things. And does that leave the daycare having to check the property every morning? No one wants a child to be exposed to something like that, especially at their daycare.”

Robert Kraushar, a registered social worker in the city, said this shelter feels like a band-aid solution to a larger issue.

“The name of it all was very misleading,” Kraushar said in regard to the emergency shelter. “It’s more of a holding facility for 24 hours maximum.

“We need housing and wrap-around supports. We need therapeutic avenues for people and we need treatment beds to be available. I just don’t think this facility is going to hit the mark of helping lead people towards treatment.”

Saskatoon city council recently approved a bylaw preventing emergency shelters from opening up within 250 metres of elementary schools. Regina currently does not have a similar bylaw.

Police and government officials in attendance told residents the facility wouldn’t fall under this category.

Story continues below advertisement

They went on to ensure the facility would be locked and have security. It’s expected to be in operation by early next winter.

Global News’ has reached out to the province regarding potential changes to the facility and its location but did not receive a response before publication.