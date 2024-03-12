$50K in construction equipment stolen from roof of building: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is investigating a rooftop heist.

A local roofing company called police Monday morning after crews arrived to find that the construction equipment that was left on the roof of a building was gone.

Investigators say workers were doing work on the roof of a business on Southgate Drive.

They say the equipment stolen included a hoist, a large generator and tools with a total value of around $50,000.

There is no description of a suspect or vehicle used available.

But investigators believe there was a trailer involved in the theft due to the weight and size of the equipment.

They also believe whoever stole the equipment must have the knowledge and skill to operate it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7359 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.