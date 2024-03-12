Apparently random assaults on Durham Region buses, including stabbing, lead to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after an apparently random stabbing on a Durham Region transit bus last weekend that sent a victim to a trauma centre, police say.

Durham Regional Police also allege the same suspect was involved in a seemingly random assault on a bus six days prior to the stabbing.

Police said that on Saturday at around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the King Street West and Stevenson Road area in Oshawa.

“A male suspect approached a passenger, who was unknown to him, and stabbed him twice before fleeing the bus,” police said.

Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss added that there was no altercation prior to the stabbing.

The suspect was found a short distance away and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with injuries that were reported to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators said they’re also looking into another incident involving the same suspect that happened at around 5:45 a.m. on March 3 on a bus in the Kingston Road and Harwood Avenue area.

Police said the suspect was seen assaulting an elderly man.

“We also have no evidence at this time to suggest they were known to one another, nor was there any prior altercation,” Bortoluss said.

Officers found the suspect but the victim had left the scene prior to speaking to them, police said.

“Investigators are urging anyone who was involved in an incident with this male to come forward to police,” officers said.

Oshawa resident Corey Vaskamp, 29, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

It’s not clear what the accused was on probation for at the time of his arrest.