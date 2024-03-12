Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite index rises in late morning trading, U.S. markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A Canadian flag flies in the Bay Street financial district in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Broad-based gains led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.59 points at 21,826.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 244.45 points at 39,014.11. The S&P 500 index was up 50.33 points at 5,168.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 215.72 points at 16,235.00.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 74.12 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The April crude oil contract was up 68 cents at US$78.61 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$22.30 at US$2,166.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$3.92 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices