S&P/TSX composite index rises in late morning trading, U.S. markets also up

Broad-based gains led Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.59 points at 21,826.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 244.45 points at 39,014.11. The S&P 500 index was up 50.33 points at 5,168.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 215.72 points at 16,235.00.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.05 cents US compared with 74.12 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was up 68 cents at US$78.61 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down four cents at US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$22.30 at US$2,166.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down a penny at US$3.92 a pound.