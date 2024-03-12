Menu

Crime

RCMP take 3 into custody in ongoing Manitoba weapons investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 12:02 pm
1 min read
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News
Three people are in custody after Manitoba RCMP raided a Misipawistik Cree Nation home as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Officers from the Grand Rapids detachment searched the home Friday and seized a rifle, ammunition, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Three suspects — two of whom were wanted on outstanding warrants — were arrested at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Another suspect, a 19-year-old man, has been charged with similar offences, as well as a raft of weapons charges, including careless use of a firearm.

The third man, 25, was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Improper firearm storage tip leads to significant firearm seizure by RCMP
