RCMP take 3 into custody in ongoing Manitoba weapons investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are in custody after Manitoba RCMP raided a Misipawistik Cree Nation home as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

Officers from the Grand Rapids detachment searched the home Friday and seized a rifle, ammunition, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Three suspects — two of whom were wanted on outstanding warrants — were arrested at the scene, police said.

A 17-year-old is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Another suspect, a 19-year-old man, has been charged with similar offences, as well as a raft of weapons charges, including careless use of a firearm.

The third man, 25, was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.