Canada

6 years later, new digitally aged photo of missing Montreal child released

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 9:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ariel Kouakou missing one year'
Ariel Kouakou missing one year
RELATED - From 2019, It's been one year since 10-year-old Ariel Kouakou's disappearance, and his family is still searching for answers. Global's Laura Casella is joined by Pina Arcamone of the Missing Children's Network to talk about two initiatives that will put Ariel's face back in the spotlight – Mar 12, 2019
It’s been a long six years to the day since young Ariel Kouakou went missing in March of 2018.

To mark the tragic anniversary, the Missing Children’s Network unveiled a digitally aged picture of the Montreal boy Tuesday.

Kouakou was 10 years old at the time of his disappearance from the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Kouakou was last seen leaving his home on foot to go to a friend’s house.

Surveillance footage showed images of him entering a nearby park on the banks of the icy Rivière des Prairies, but he was not seen leaving the park.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The digitally aged photo was produced by experts from the Sûreté du Québec.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video of missing Montreal boy has father on edge'
Surveillance video of missing Montreal boy has father on edge
The publication of the image aims to inform the public of the boy’s face and what it would look like today.

Officials hope the image will solicit any new information that could help police with their ongoing investigation into his disappearance.

Frédéric Kouakou, Ariel’s father, told members of the Missing Children’s Network that the unveiling of the image also aims to stimulate collective memory.

Mélanie Aubut, the executive director, added that the organization remains alongside Ariel’s family and noted that every missing child deserves to be remembered.

Anyone who may have information about Ariel can contact Montreal police at 514-393-1133 or the Missing Children’s Network at 1-888-692-4673.

— with files from The Canadian Press

