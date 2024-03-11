2024 Montana’s Brier brings more than 100,000 people to Regina’s Brandt Centre

The Brandt Centre was rocking for over a week as the 2024 Montana’s Brier rolled into town with some amazing curling.

While Saskatchewan has always been known for its love of curling, fans were in full force from start to finish as Team Saskatchewan held the best record throughout the tournament.

People all over the city couldn’t seem to get enough curling.

The final attendance across the 10-day event finished at 101,401 people.

“We couldn’t have been happier with the way it went,” Curling Canada director of communication Allen Cameron, said. “But I won’t say we are surprised either, because Regina is curling country. The host committee did a marvelous job, and the volunteers were terrific. It was just a good time had by all.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The attendance was slightly lower than 2018 when Regina last hosted the Brier, but Cameron said that is primarily because they played fewer games, meaning fewer opportunities for people to come watch.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2018 Brier had an attendance of 110,555.

“In terms of paid ticket buyers, it was roughly on par with 2018,” he explained. “And in fact, we exceeded our projected budget for ticket purchases here, too, so Regina really came through.”

Unfortunately for Team Saskatchewan, Brad Gushue and Team Canada were too much to overcome in the final, as Gushue took home his sixth Brier title with a score of 9-5.

Playing in front of the home crowd was a special feeling for Team Saskatchewan players, including second Kevin marsh.

“This was by far my best curling memory,” Marsh said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t pull off the win. It would have been a dream ending for us, but regardless it was still a great week.”

In terms of an economic impact, the numbers are still being calculated, but a typical Brier generates roughly $12 million in economic activity in the community.

“I will say the 2022 Brier in Lethbridge generated nearly $17 million, so there is no reason to believe that Regina couldn’t do something like that as well,” Cameron said. “It was lively in the arena, and at the Patch.”

While it could be a few years until Regina brings another Brier to town, the best curlers in the world will make their way to Moose Jaw next year for the 2025 World Men’s Curling Championship.