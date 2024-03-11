Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier tops leaders’ approval polls once again

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 3:39 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at an event in Winnipeg, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks at an event in Winnipeg, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba’s premier is once again at the head of the pack when it comes to leaders’ approval polls.

Wab Kinew, whose Manitoba NDP formed government after last October’s provincial election, is enjoying a 63-per cent approval rating, according to the latest survey from the Angus Reid Institute.

That’s almost a seven-per cent increase from his first appearance on the pollster’s quarterly ranking, which also saw him in first place. It’s also a far cry from the approval rating of his predecessor as Manitoba leader, Heather Stefanson, who notably ranked dead last among premiers throughout her entire time in office.

Story continues below advertisement

That unenviable last-place ranking is currently held by New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs, at a dismal 31 per cent, while Kinew’s closest competition is Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe — a full 10 points behind the Manitoba leader at 53 per cent.

A breakdown of Kinew’s results shows that 27 per cent of those polled say they ‘strongly approve’ of his work as premier and 35 per cent ‘moderately approve’. On the negative side, 10 per cent said they ‘strongly disapprove’, and 13 per cent ‘moderately disapprove’. An additional 14 per cent chose ‘not sure’ — the highest level of uncertainty among all provinces.

