No trinkets, photos at grave-sites: City of Vernon

Leaving trinkets and photos at the grave sites of loved ones is no longer possible in Vernon Cemetery.

Starting March 15 and continuing until Oct. 15, only fresh-cut floral arrangements in approved tribute holders may be placed on plots.

“Approved holders are available for purchase through the Cemetery Office, located at City Hall or free-for-use vases are available in the cemetery grounds,” the City of Vernon said in a press release.

The city said non-floral items, or trinkets, including ceramics, statues, frames, photographs, glass, boxes, shells, toys, wire screens, baskets or stands placed at an interment site, are not permitted on plots and will be respectfully removed.

Funeral flowers or any type of floral tribute is permitted on the day of the service and for a period of seven days following the interment.

Per Cemetery Management Bylaw No. 5767, all items that are no longer permitted will be respectfully removed after March 14.

“These changes align with the operational practices of many cemeteries across British Columbia and Canada, and take into consideration the safety of the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts,” the report reads.

“The City of Vernon understands and respects the need for families to honour loved ones through the placement of offerings at gravesites. This is part of the grieving and healing process.”

The city said it would welcome these tributes, within the regulations and guidelines that are listed above, and which are common in many other communities.

The city will also provide public notice each spring and fall, to remind residents of the types of items that may be placed on plots throughout the season.