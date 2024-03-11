Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX lower in Monday morning trading as U.S. markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre is seen in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre is seen in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Losses in the industrials and technology sectors led Canada’s main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 52.55 points at 21,684.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 134.09 points at 38,588.60. The S&P 500 index was down 20.92 points at 5,102.77, while the Nasdaq composite was down 62.29 points at 16,022.82.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.10 cents US compared with 74.23 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was down 42 cents at US$77.59 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down three cents at US$1.77 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$2,188.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.91 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

