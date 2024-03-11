Menu

Canada

Police say Saskatoon weekend death was an infant boy

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 11, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
A woman will go to Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday after a one-year-old boy died in a home over the weekend. . View image in full screen
A woman will go to Saskatoon Provincial Court Monday after a one-year-old boy died in a home over the weekend. . File / Global News
A woman will go to Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday after a one-year-old boy died in a home on the weekend.

On Saturday, at 11:23 a.m. police say they were called to the 100 block of Avenue T South for reports of a sudden death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
At the time, they said there was no risk to the public.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested Saturday and faces charges of criminal negligence causing death.

— with files from Amy-Ellen Prentice

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

