Police say Saskatoon weekend death was an infant boy

A woman will go to Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday after a one-year-old boy died in a home on the weekend.

On Saturday, at 11:23 a.m. police say they were called to the 100 block of Avenue T South for reports of a sudden death.

At the time, they said there was no risk to the public.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested Saturday and faces charges of criminal negligence causing death.

— with files from Amy-Ellen Prentice