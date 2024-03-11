Menu

Traffic

10 passengers, bus driver rescued after crash that left OC Transpo bus in ditch

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2024 6:21 am
1 min read
An Ottawa Fire Services apparatus is seen on the road beside an OC Transpo bus tipped over into a ditch, in Ottawa, in a Sunday, March 10, 2024, handout photo published to X, formerly known as Twitter. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Fire Services apparatus is seen on the road beside an OC Transpo bus tipped over into a ditch, in Ottawa, in a Sunday, March 10, 2024, handout photo published to X, formerly known as Twitter. Ottawa Fire Services
Ottawa Fire Services says it had to rescue a bus driver and 10 passengers after a collision between an OC Transpo bus and another vehicle on Sunday evening.

The fire department says it responded to reports of a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Leitrim and Bowesville roads at 7:28 p.m.

Officials say firefighters came to the scene and discovered an OC Transpo bus on its side in a ditch with the other vehicle still on the road.

The 10 passengers on board the bus were able to exit through the bus’ roof hatch, later taking shelter in a fire truck while waiting for a second bus to pick them up.

Crews were forced to use a reciprocating saw to free the driver and let them exit through the windshield.

A salt truck was called to the scene to help deal with dangerous road conditions.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

