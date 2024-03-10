‘Tragic accident’ claims life of COSAR K9 member

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue has announced one of its four-legged members was killed in a “tragic accident.”

Chase, COSAR’s first certified K9 member, died Thursday night after a team training exercise.

“On behalf of the team, our hearts go out to Terry and Barrett for their loss, which came much too soon,” COSAR said in a Facebook post.

“Thank you Chase for all that you brought to the team and the community. You will be missed but not forgotten. Rest easy, your watch is over.”

Chase and his handler Terry Downs joined COSAR five years ago. The pup was said to have played a vital role in dozens of searches across the Okanagan and B.C. during his time as a member of the rescue organization.

“Upon receiving his certification, one of the first searches that Chase was involved in resulted in him finding a missing hypothermic elderly subject, helping prevent a tragic outcome,” COSAR said. “Over his time with the team, Chase was responsible for numerous other successful finds.”

Not only was Chase responsible for helping locate individuals who had lost their way in the backcountry, but he was also very involved at various local community events and school presentations.

“His time representing the team in the community has made Chase the most recognized and beloved fave of COSAR,” said COSAR. “Chase is not only responsible for laying the foundation for the team’s K9 program, he has also set a very high bar for all other candidates to reach, including his brother Barrett who will carry the torch forward.”