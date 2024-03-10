Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon officials ask people to stay off snow piles for safety

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snowstorm cleanup in Saskatoon'
Snowstorm cleanup in Saskatoon
WATCH: People in Saskatoon dealing with the aftermath of heavy weekend snowfall that created havoc on commutes -- Erik Bay has more as city crews work to clear the roads.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

City officials in Saskatoon are warning people not to walk on large piles of snow following a storm that hit the city last weekend.

The city says snow piles often have soft spots or air pockets that people can fall into, and walking on them can cause snow piles to collapse altogether, especially during the thaw.

Trending Now

The city warns snow heaps can suffocate anyone trapped underneath them. It also warns children that snow piles may seem like an attractive playground, but it’s easy to slip and slide into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices