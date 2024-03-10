Saskatoon officials ask people to stay off snow piles for safety

Send this page to someone via email

City officials in Saskatoon are warning people not to walk on large piles of snow following a storm that hit the city last weekend.

The city says snow piles often have soft spots or air pockets that people can fall into, and walking on them can cause snow piles to collapse altogether, especially during the thaw.

The city warns snow heaps can suffocate anyone trapped underneath them. It also warns children that snow piles may seem like an attractive playground, but it’s easy to slip and slide into the path of an oncoming vehicle.