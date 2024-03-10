Lake Country, B.C. animal rescue facing $75K fine after 85 distressed animals seized

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is recommending charges against an animal rescue agency in Lake Country, B.C.

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary has been in business for close to 20 years now. During that time, the rescue agency has brought in abused, neglected or unwanted animals that needed a second chance.

However, after recently receiving a complaint, BC SPCA officers visited the bunny sanctuary and said they came across several animals in distress.

Notices were handed down to the owners after the inspection, ordered the rescue agency to relieve the animals of their distress, but the BC SPCA says nothing changed.

“The BC SPCA applied for and was successful in obtaining two Warrants to Search, which resulted in the removal of 85 animals including rabbits, cats, and wildlife,” said Kaila Butler, the BC SPCA’s senior manager of communication told Global News in an email.

“Several animals were also surrendered to the Society, all in critical distress, which had to be euthanized, and more than a dozen others were also surrendered directly to their veterinarian for euthanasia.”

If convicted, the owners could face a $75,000 fine and/or two years imprisonment and/or a lifetime prohibition from owning animals.

A gofundme has been started by someone who claims to be a “good friend” of the owner and a volunteer at the sanctuary, demanding justice and funds to help pay for a lawyer’s retainer fee.

“If you love animals and love the people who dedicate their lives to rescuing them and giving them a safe home; not only thinking about their physical lives, but of their emotional lives as well (including social groups and other friendships), and mostly, if you believe in justice, please consider donating to this fund,” said Jay Blackmore, a volunteer of seven years at the sanctuary. “Even small amounts add up and are appreciated.”

Blackmore also stated a desire to go public with what really happened, but added that a lawyer has advised against that idea.

Global News has reached out to the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary for comment.