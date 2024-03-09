Menu

Health

B.C. health workers heading to Kenya for volunteer mission

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Julia Foy Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 7:18 pm
2 min read
Operation Rainbow Canada founder Dr. Kimit Rai and 22 other B.C. health care workers are heading to Africa to help treat children with facial deformities. View image in full screen
Operation Rainbow Canada founder Dr. Kimit Rai and 22 other B.C. health care workers are heading to Africa to help treat children with facial deformities. Global News
Twenty-three medical professionals are heading overseas for a volunteer mission in Kenya.

The health-care workers are heading to Mombasa to assist in treating children who are born with facial deformities such as cleft palates.

The group is volunteering with Operation Rainbow Canada, which has been helping children around the world for more than 25 years but has been on a pause since the pandemic.

“We fix the children and it’s very emotional,” Dr. Kimit Rai, a cosmetic surgeon out of New Westminster, said. “I felt touched in my heart and it feels good to help people. I am very excited (for this trip).”

The team of 23 including surgeons, nurses and medical assistants will be at a hospital for ten days in the east African city.

This mission team is a first for Operation Rainbow Canada as every member who going is from B.C.

B.C. Children’s Hospital nurse Ryan Kean is part of the team that is travelling. He told Global News the work is humbling and rewarding.

“The passion that (comes) out of some of these families … some of them are walking miles and miles just to get to the hospital where we doing our work. (It is) very, very humbling,” Kean said.

“They’re so appreciative, they feel so rewarded that we’re there to provide this opportunity (that) they may not get for a long time. (It) hits home.”

Rai, who is also Operation Rainbow Canada’s founder, said providing new smiles to more than 2,000 children is what the non-profit organization is all about.

“It’s not a financial benefit. It’s emotional and a real sense of feeling good that you did good for someone. I think if we all do that, we’d be a happier world,” he said.

Operation Rainbow Canada said it is taking donations online, and is always looking for new volunteers.

