Fire destroys building on Main Street in Winnipeg

Another building on Main Street in Winnipeg has been destroyed following an overnight fire.

The city says crews worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire in the 500 block of Main and it was declared under control by 3:39 a.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported as a result but the building is considered a complete loss.

Northbound Main Street was closed but re-opened as of 8 a.m. Saturday but Southbound Main Street between Alexander Avenue and Logan Avenue remained closed until crews could leave the scene.

The city advises residents to exercise caution in the area as the water used the fight the fire has since frozen and caused slippery conditions.

Crews will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.

The fire is under investigation.