Canada

Fire destroys building on Main Street in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
Photo of the building destroyed by a fire in the 500 block of Main Street, Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Photo of the building destroyed by a fire in the 500 block of Main Street, Winnipeg. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Another building on Main Street in Winnipeg has been destroyed following an overnight fire.

The city says crews worked throughout the night to extinguish the fire in the 500 block of Main and it was declared under control by 3:39 a.m. on Saturday.

No injuries were reported as a result but the building is considered a complete loss.

North End buildings are complete loss after blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

Northbound Main Street was closed but re-opened as of 8 a.m. Saturday but Southbound Main Street between Alexander Avenue and Logan Avenue remained closed until crews could leave the scene.

The city advises residents to exercise caution in the area as the water used the fight the fire has since frozen and caused slippery conditions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Crews will be monitoring conditions and applying sand and de-icing agents to roadways and sidewalks as required to improve traction.

The fire is under investigation.

 

 

