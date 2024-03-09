Fire engulfs multi-family home on Hallet Street in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg fire crews were busy around 4 a.m. Saturday morning when a multi-family home on Hallet Street went up in flames.

When crews arrived in the 100 block of Hallet they were confronted with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Conditions allowed crews to begin fighting the fire from the inside but as the fire got more involved they were forced to fight from the outside using ariel ladders.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze but the home sustained significant damage.

The fire is currently still under investigation.