Canada

Fire engulfs multi-family home on Hallet Street in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 4:42 pm
1 min read
Photo of the home damaged by a fire in the 100 block of Hallet Street in Winnipeg on Saturday. View image in full screen
Photo of the home damaged by a fire in the 100 block of Hallet Street in Winnipeg on Saturday. Arsalan Saeed/ Global News
Winnipeg fire crews were busy around 4 a.m. Saturday morning when a multi-family home on Hallet Street went up in flames.

When crews arrived in the 100 block of Hallet they were confronted with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Click to play video: 'No injuries, but Toronto Street apartment block expected to be complete loss after massive blaze'
No injuries, but Toronto Street apartment block expected to be complete loss after massive blaze
Conditions allowed crews to begin fighting the fire from the inside but as the fire got more involved they were forced to fight from the outside using ariel ladders.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze but the home sustained significant damage.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire is currently still under investigation.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

