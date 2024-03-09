‘People are talking about it’: Show on Adult ADHD takes centre stage

A stage play set to run in Saskatoon is taking a closer look at mental health and adult ADHD through the lens of people who have been diagnosed later in life.

I Have No Idea aims to celebrate the stories and highlight the struggles of neurodivergent people as they make their way through society and the mental health system.

“People are talking about it,” said playwright and actor Nathan Coppens. “People are getting aware of it and we’re realizing that people that got diagnosed as kids, there were a whole lot of people that got missed.”

Coppens was diagnosed with adult ADHD, but it took some time to diagnose it.

“It’s not like you know, having a broken arm or something where you can look at it and go, ‘Oh well something’s wrong here’, it’s all in your head.”

Coppens thoroughly researched his diagnosis and spoke with others going through the same journey when writing the show. “Talking with a whole range of people to get their experiences with it as well, and that’s where it started and then kind of went from there,” he said.

Coppens found he connected with many people who have ADHD through his work, which broadened his community. One person he spoke to was Kristel Harder, who now stars alongside Coppens in the production.

“We did just a lovely chat about what life is like before you get diagnosed, what the diagnosis process is like, and what life is like after when you’re looking through that new lens of understanding your life with ADHD.” said Harder.

The show depicts life living with ADHD through comedy and original music written by Coppens, and the hope is those watching with the same struggles see themselves on stage. “It’s rare to see that depicted accurately,” Coppens said.

Harder echoes these sentiments, adding it can be scary to take that first big step to seek out help.

“I hope that the show helps people feel the courage to speak to someone about ADHD if it’s something that they feel like they’re struggling [with] in their life or about other mental health issues.”

The show runs from Mar. 14 to 24 at The Refinery.