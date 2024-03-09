Menu

Crime

Arrest made after attempted murder in Brampton’s Duggan Park

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 9, 2024 10:08 am
1 min read
Peel Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing at Brampton's Duggan Park. A Peel police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police in Peel Region say they have arrested a 30-year-old man following a weeks-long attempted murder and robbery investigation in Brampton, Ont.

On Feb. 23, two men—who did not know each other—were at Duggan Park in the area of Ken Whillans Drive and Sproule Drive, near Main Street North, at around 2 p.m. when an altercation occurred.

Police said a 56-year-old man suffered stab wounds and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre in serious condition.

Police previously told Global News that the man had been stabbed twice during the incident.

On Thursday, investigators say they executed two search warrants at residences in Toronto and Brampton, resulting in the arrest of a 30-year-old man.

The accused, a man from Brampton, now faces charges of attempted murder and robbery.

— with files from Ainsley Smith

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

