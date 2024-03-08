Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man known to Edmonton police charged after 2 stabbed at Belvedere LRT Station

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 6:39 pm
2 min read
Edmonton police cruisers outside the Belvedere LRT Station View image in full screen
FILE - Police blocked off an area near the Belvedere LRT Station on July 9, 2023. Global News
A man Edmonton police described as a known offender, who has previously been convicted of manslaughter, is in custody and facing charges after a stabbing at a northeast transit centre that left two men in serious condition.

The Edmonton Police Service said the stabbing at Belvedere LRT Station and transit centre happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded at around 1 p.m. to reports a 35-year-old man was standing inside a bus shelter when he was approached by the suspect and stabbed.

The officers provided first aid to the victim until paramedics were able to treat and take him to hospital. The man’s condition is described as serious, but stable, police said in a news release on Friday.

A short time later, EPS said a second victim was found suffering from stab wounds in the Belvedere Transit Centre parking lot. The 30-year-old man was also treated and transported to hospital with injuries described as serious, police said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police raise alarm about violent calls in short period'
Edmonton police raise alarm about violent calls in short period

During a canvass of the area, EPS said officers found a man just off Manning Drive who matched the description of the suspect involved in the stabbings. The suspect was immediately taken into custody and a knife was located, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

EPS said investigators have determined both victims were known to the suspect.

Benjamin Nepoose, 37, is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Further charges are pending against the accused, who is currently in custody at the Edmonton Remand. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 14.

Nepoose is known to police, has a history of violence, and was convicted of manslaughter in 2006, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Click to play video: 'Woman kicked down stairs at Edmonton LRT station'
Woman kicked down stairs at Edmonton LRT station

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

