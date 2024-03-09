Woman dies in Burnaby RCMP custody, B.C. police watchdog investigates

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Independent Investigations Office has been notified by Mounties in Burnaby that a woman died in their custody after being arrested twice.

RCMP said in a statement that the woman was arrested on Wednesday night as officers investigated a report of a disturbance and she spent the night in jail without incident.

But an hour after she was released on Thursday, police say they received another call about the same woman causing a disturbance at a different location.

The woman was put back in jail, but during a regular check, police say it was discovered that she wasn’t breathing.

They say she received immediate medical attention but was pronounced dead at the scene.

B.C.’s police watchdog confirmed it was investigating the woman’s death to determine what happened and whether police actions or inactions played any role.