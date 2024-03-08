Menu

Science

Winnipeg Jets get Toffoli, Miller from New Jersey Devils in separate trades for picks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 5:31 pm
1 min read
New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli reacts after Jack Hughes scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Newark, N.J., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The Winnipeg Jets have acquired veteran winger Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for draft picks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Wenig. View image in full screen
New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli reacts after Jack Hughes scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken in Newark, N.J., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. The Winnipeg Jets have acquired veteran winger Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for draft picks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Wenig. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Seth Wenig
The Winnipeg Jets made two deals with the New Jersey Devils ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, getting veteran winger Tyler Toffoli and defenceman Colin Miller in separate transactions.

New Jersey received a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in 2025 for Toffoli and retain 50 per cent of his salary.

Miller was sent to Winnipeg for the Jets’ fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Toffoli has 26 goals and 18 assists in 61 games for the Devils this season. He has 10 goals and five assists in his past 18 games.

He’s previously played for the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames.

Miller had four goals and four assists with the Devils in 41 games this season. He has also played for the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars.

Winnipeg (39-17-5) is second in the Central Division and sixth in the overall league standings.
Trading for Toffoli is the second big trade the Jets have been involved in this season, after acquiring Sean Monahan from Montreal in February.

Monahan was traded from Montreal to Winnipeg for a first-round draft selection in 2024 and a conditional pick in 2027.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

