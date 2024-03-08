Winnipeg Jets get Toffoli, Miller from New Jersey Devils in separate trades for picks

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets made two deals with the New Jersey Devils ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, getting veteran winger Tyler Toffoli and defenceman Colin Miller in separate transactions.

New Jersey received a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in 2025 for Toffoli and retain 50 per cent of his salary.

Miller was sent to Winnipeg for the Jets’ fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Toffoli has 26 goals and 18 assists in 61 games for the Devils this season. He has 10 goals and five assists in his past 18 games.

He’s previously played for the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames.

Miller had four goals and four assists with the Devils in 41 games this season. He has also played for the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights, Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas Stars.

Winnipeg (39-17-5) is second in the Central Division and sixth in the overall league standings.

Trading for Toffoli is the second big trade the Jets have been involved in this season, after acquiring Sean Monahan from Montreal in February.

Monahan was traded from Montreal to Winnipeg for a first-round draft selection in 2024 and a conditional pick in 2027.