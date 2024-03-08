Menu

Canada

More than 60 firearms, 10,000 rounds of ammo seized in Saskatchewan trafficking bust

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 5:08 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP seized 40 rifles, two handguns and approximately 20 other firearms in different states of disassemble during a weapons trafficking investigation Wednesday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP seized 40 rifles, two handguns and approximately 20 other firearms in different states of disassemble during a weapons trafficking investigation Wednesday. Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say a man was arrested after more than 60 firearms and 10,000 rounds of ammunition were seized during a firearm trafficking investigation on Wednesday.

The Prince Albert Crime Reduction Team started investigating in early 2024, leading them to a residence in the Viellardville area.

“Dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition have been removed from the underground market, and potentially from getting into criminal hands throughout Saskatchewan,” said RCMP Sgt. Ryan How.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The team found 40 rifles, two handguns and approximately 20 other firearms in different states of disassemble.

It also found more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition, crates of illegal cigarettes, stolen coins and jewelry, and cocaine and methamphetamine.

RCMP arrested 56-year-old Steven Bondy from Hudson Bay, Sask., and charged him with weapons trafficking, as well as being in possession of illegal firearms, drugs and stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Nipawin on March 13.

