Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon’s blind curling club headed to Edmonton for Westerns

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Jordan Weedan and the Sticks and Stones Curling League in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Jordan Weedan and the Sticks and Stones Curling League in Saskatoon. Slavo Kutas / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon’s Sticks and Stones Curling League is looking to wrap up its season in Edmonton this month at the Western Blind Curling event, saying the first season of the sport was a big success.

“It just gets everyone out into the community and learning different things,” said Howard Berntsen, co-ordinator for the blind curling club.

The curling season begins shortly after Thanksgiving and wraps up near the end of March and is open to all ages. The club has two teams this year and plays on Sunday evenings.

Berntsen said the game is almost the same, just with the extra help of some sighted volunteers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Obviously a blind person wouldn’t sweep so we need sighted volunteers to help us sweep and coach and stuff like that.”

Berntsen said the club has a national coach who pitches in every Sunday to help them better their game.

Story continues below advertisement

“He kind of lines us up on the ice to throw the rock where it needs to go.”

Charlene Young, co-chair of the Sticks and Stones league, will be playing lead when the teams head to Edmonton.

Trending Now

“It’s the camaraderie that gets me out,” Young said. “Just being with others with vision loss and being able to share the same interests of different sports.”

Jordan Weedan, sweeper and third for his team, is hoping the teams fill out more next season.

“A lot of these people get to experience the world with each other, and it helps them develop their skills and become more independent blind people,” Weedan said. “Curling makes it easy to give them a third space.

“I enjoy the welcome feeling of getting to come, getting to play with my friends and enjoying myself.”

The club is looking for volunteers next season beginning in October.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices