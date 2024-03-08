Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Talks continue on catch limits before moratorium lifts on East Coast redfish fishery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 8, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
The federal Fisheries Department says it is still looking for feedback on management measures from those involved in the reopening this spring of the redfish fishery in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Redfish are displayed at the Portland Fish Exchange in Portland, Maine on Jan.7, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty. View image in full screen
The federal Fisheries Department says it is still looking for feedback on management measures from those involved in the reopening this spring of the redfish fishery in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Redfish are displayed at the Portland Fish Exchange in Portland, Maine on Jan.7, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty. RB AG**NY** DK**NY**
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal Fisheries Department says it is still collecting feedback on how to reopen the redfish fishery this spring in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, after collapsing stocks led to a decades-long moratorium.

The department says in a news release that it wrapped up four days of meetings with the industry-government redfish advisory committee in Halifax on Thursday.

Participants included representatives from Indigenous groups, industry, provincial governments and environmental organizations.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The discussions focused on the total allowable catch limits, conservation and other management measures.

The department says fishery participants have until March 18 to submit additional comments before it makes decisions on such things as catch limits.

In January, federal Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier said the moratorium in place since 1995 would end this year, with an initial minimum total catch quota of at least 25,000 tonnes.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We have a difficult task at hand — collectively, we need to find a way to open this fishery in about three months in a manner that is safe, sustainable, and begins to deliver some economic return to harvesters and their communities,” the department said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices