Crime

Suspect wanted for exposing self to teen girl in shopping centre: London, Ont. police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Four surveillance images of a suspect wanted for indecent exposure. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police are looking for a suspect accused of exposing themselves to a teenage girl. supplied by the London Police Service
London, Ont., police have released surveillance images from a shopping centre in the north end that they hope will lead to the identification of a suspect accused of exposing himself a teenage girl in January.

Police say the girl was in the common area of a shopping centre at Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road East when a man exposed himself to her at around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Soon after, police say the same man approached her again and grabbed her arm.

She left and told her mother and police say they were then contacted.

The teenage victim did not sustain any physical injuries in the incident.

Police have yet to identify the suspect so, nearly two months after the incident, they have now released surveillance photos to the public.

“Investigators are asking anyone that may have witnessed this event, was in the area at that time or who may be able to identify the suspect male, to call the London Police Service,” police said in a statement.

Police added that if the suspect is seen, one should call 911 immediately and not approach him.

