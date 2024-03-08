Menu

Traffic

Car lands on its roof after crash in Peterborough west end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Rollover in west end of Peterborough
Peterborough police are investigating a single vehicle rollover in the west end on Thursday night.
No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle rollover in the west end of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported crash on Ackison Road just north of Parkhill Road West.

They located a car on its roof in the roadside ditch. Several people were in the vehicle.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics assessed individuals at the scene and did not appear to transport anyone to hospital.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the crash.

More to come.

