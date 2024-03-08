Car lands on its roof after crash in Peterborough west end

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

No serious injuries were reported after a vehicle rollover in the west end of Peterborough on Thursday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported crash on Ackison Road just north of Parkhill Road West.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They located a car on its roof in the roadside ditch. Several people were in the vehicle.

Peterborough County-City Paramedics assessed individuals at the scene and did not appear to transport anyone to hospital.

The Peterborough Police Service is investigating the crash.

More to come.