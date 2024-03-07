Calgary film workers union wraps talks on 3-year deal with Netflix

Send this page to someone via email

A video streaming giant has signed a three-year labour deal with a Calgary union representing film and television workers, which is calling it a “major achievement” in the province known for its picturesque vistas.

On Thursday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 212 announced the deal with Netflix, a deal that started with discussions in September 2023.

“This is a major achievement, particularly for the production community in Alberta,” Damian Petti, IATSE 212 president, told Angela Kokott on Afternoons with Rob Breakenridge. “We’ve always dreamed of having an agreement directly with one of the — if not the largest — player in the industry.”

He said the deal reflects a “pragmatic and fair” labour model in the province.

“The needs of our members have been prioritized while recognizing what is important to Netflix in a very competitive and rapidly evolving marketplace.”

Petti said the deal brings stability and optimism after a year that was marked by labour action by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

“There’s still a delay in everyone ramping up, there’s kind of a logjam,” he said. “We had 1,300 members out of work in Calgary for almost a year.”

According to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) Alberta, there are currently six screen productions underway in the province and the second season of Billy the Kid recently wrapped up.

Netflix plans to spend as much as USD$17 billion on content this year, after last year’s dual Hollywood strikes by actors and writers disrupted some productions.

“In terms of money spent in Alberta, this will probably be between $100 million and $200 million per year if more projects come in. It looks as though that might happen,” Petti said. “(Netflix) wouldn’t spend that long negotiating an agreement with us if they didn’t have an interest to expand in our jurisdiction.”

Netflix is also branching out into live productions, including a $5-billion deal with World Wrestling Entertainment and, on Thursday, it announced it will bring a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul to the platform in July.

In January, the company said more than 13 million people signed up for its service in the fourth quarter of 2023, beating estimates of 8.97 million and marking its best growth since the start of the pandemic.

The streamer counts more than 260 million paid memberships in more than 190 countries.

–with files from Reuters