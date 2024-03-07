Brier stars inspire Balgonie Elementary School curlers to dream big

While some of the best curlers in the world compete at the Brier in Regina, down the road the next generation of curlers are taking their first steps on the ice.

Students at the Balgonie Elementary School have started their own curling team and have enjoyed every minute of learning the game.

“I’ve been curling for about seven years,” student and member of the curling team Nashia Blair said. “I like how I can call the game, and I like how I can work with my team because we all have our different strengths.”

View image in full screen Teammates on the Balgonie Elementary School curling team practice. Derek Putz / Global News

Sarah Slywka, the Balgonie Elementary School vice principal and curling coach said it is important to grow the sport at a grassroots level and let kids fall in love with the game.

“This year we’ve had almost 30 students sign up for curling, which has been so exciting,” Slywka said.

On Thursday, the team got the chance to watch the Brier in person.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere to be in, to see the game played at its highest level by some of our best athletes in Canada is just a great experience,” Slywka said.

Global News Derek Putz was there to capture the moment. Check out the video at the top to take a trip to the curling rink with the Balgonie Elementary School.