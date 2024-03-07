B.C. senior dies after being rescued from tree well while skiing

Send this page to someone via email

A senior died this week while skiing inbounds at a resort in B.C.’s Interior.

Trail RCMP say the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at Red Mountain Resort, and that the senior was a well-known resident of Rossland.

According to police, the 76-year-old was found unconscious, buried under the snow in a tree well.

The skier who found the senior immediately alerted Red Mountain’s volunteer ski patrol, which then rescued him from the tree well.

“Ski patrol members began attempts to revive the still unconscious man,” Trail RCMP said.

0:42 Bodies recovered in northern B.C. heli-ski crash

“The attempts continued as the man was transported by B.C. Emergency Health Services to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Unfortunately, despite heroic efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries.”

Story continues below advertisement

The incident has been referred to the BC Coroners Service.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This loss marks a sad day for the city of Rossland,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said. “The 76-year-old Rossland man was a long-time, well-known Rossland resident with a deep passion for skiing.

“Our sympathies go out to his family and friends in this time of mourning.”

Police did not release the man’s name. They did, however, thank those who responded to the incident and their “valiant efforts to save his life.”