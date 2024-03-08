As you wish, the second celebrity guest for Saskatoon Expo announced

Cary Elwes, known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Saw will be a celebrity guest at this year’s Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.
Elwes wrapped up shooting for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Mission Impossible 7, but has appeared in several other films and TV shows:
- Glory
- Kiss the Girls
- Days of Thunder
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Hot Shots!
- Twister
- The Jungle Book
- Ella Enchanted
- The Cat Returns
- Liar, Liar
- The X-Files
- Psych
- Stranger Things
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Workaholics
- Life in Pieces
The expo kicks off May 4 and 5 at the World Trade Centre Saskatoon at Prairieland.
Tickets are on sale on the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo website.
