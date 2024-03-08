Menu

Entertainment

As you wish, the second celebrity guest for Saskatoon Expo announced

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 8, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Cary Elwes will be a celebrity guest at the 2024 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.
Cary Elwes will be a celebrity guest at the 2024 Saskatoon Entertainment Expo. Saskatoon Entertainment Expo
Cary Elwes, known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Saw will be a celebrity guest at this year’s Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.

Elwes wrapped up shooting for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Mission Impossible 7, but has appeared in several other films and TV shows:

  • Glory
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Days of Thunder
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Hot Shots!
  • Twister
  • The Jungle Book
  • Ella Enchanted
  • The Cat Returns
  • Liar, Liar
  • The X-Files
  • Psych
  • Stranger Things
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Workaholics
  • Life in Pieces
Trending Now

The expo kicks off May 4 and 5 at the World Trade Centre Saskatoon at Prairieland.

Tickets are on sale on the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo website.

