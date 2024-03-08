As you wish, the second celebrity guest for Saskatoon Expo announced

Send this page to someone via email

Cary Elwes, known for his roles in The Princess Bride, Robin Hood: Men in Tights and Saw will be a celebrity guest at this year’s Saskatoon Entertainment Expo.

Elwes wrapped up shooting for Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and Mission Impossible 7, but has appeared in several other films and TV shows:

Glory

Kiss the Girls

Days of Thunder

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Hot Shots!

Twister

The Jungle Book

Ella Enchanted

The Cat Returns

Liar, Liar

The X-Files

Psych

Stranger Things

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Workaholics

Life in Pieces

The expo kicks off May 4 and 5 at the World Trade Centre Saskatoon at Prairieland.

Tickets are on sale on the Saskatoon Entertainment Expo website.