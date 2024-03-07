Menu

Crime

5 people facing firearm charges in span of 2 days, Winnipeg police

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s investment in ‘crime gun’ lab will reduce turn-around time, Winnipeg police inspector says'
Manitoba’s investment in ‘crime gun’ lab will reduce turn-around time, Winnipeg police inspector says
Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Elton Hall said he's confident that an in-house 'crime gun' lab will reduce the time it takes to analyze firearms used in criminal activity. – Jul 20, 2023
Five people are facing gun-related charges in Winnipeg.

Around midnight on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said officers pulled someone over in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue and they took off speeding.

The driver had an outstanding warrant for violating his parole conditions, police said.

While officers talked with him, WPS said two guns were seen in the vehicle.

Investigation led to the driver in cuffs, authorities said, and around $600 of meth and fentanyl, along with the guns, being seized.

Police said a 26-year-old is facing 10 drug trafficking and firearm-related offences.

In another incident early Thursday morning, a man was outside moving his vehicle off a snow route when a taxi pulled up and two men and a woman got out, authorities said.

One of the men pointed a handgun, without provocation, at the victim and “uttered threatening comments,” WPS said.

The victim made it back to his house safely and called police, officers said, and the three suspects fled.

Police said the group was found at a nearby home, where they were all arrested. A sawed-off rifle, a BB handgun, a replica handgun and ammunition were seized.

Four people are facing firearm-related offences, officers said, with three behind bars and one of the men released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
