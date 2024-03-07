Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Federal government closes rare B.C. coral reef to fishing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 5:04 pm
1 min read
Fish swim amidst pink coral in the Lophelia Reef, located in the Finlayson Channel of the British Columbia coast, about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fisheries and Oceans Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
Fish swim amidst pink coral in the Lophelia Reef, located in the Finlayson Channel of the British Columbia coast, about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver, in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Fisheries and Oceans Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Federal authorities have closed Canada’s only known live coral reef in the Pacific Ocean to all commercial and recreational bottom-contact fishing.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the indefinite closure came into effect on Feb. 14 for the Lophelia Reef, located in the Finlayson Channel of the British Columbia coast about 500 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'UBC-led initiative aims to protect salmon against toxic road runoffs'
UBC-led initiative aims to protect salmon against toxic road runoffs

The department says the reef was first discovered in 2021 and is the most northern-known coral reef in the Pacific Ocean.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Officials say that while the area is remote and not widely fished, there is evidence of damage to the coral, likely due to bottom-contact fishing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Fisheries Department says the closure is needed to protect the “globally unique” site that is both environmentally sensitive and culturally significant to local First Nations.

The coral reef is currently being assessed for a Parks Canada National Marine Conservation Area Reserve.

 

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices