Sweden officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday.

NATO announced the accession in a statement released Thursday.

“This is a historic day,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies’ freedom and security.”

