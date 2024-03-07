SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Sports

Maple Leafs acquire Edmundson for two draft picks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 7, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals for a pair of draft picks Thursday.

The deal announced just over 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline adds size and experience to a blue-line that was also bolstered by the reacquisition of Ilya Lyubushkin last week.

Toronto sent a third-round pick in June along with a fifth-round selection in 2025 to the Capitals, who will retain 50 per cent of Edmundson’s remaining salary.

The 30-year-old pending unrestricted free agent has one goal and six assists in 44 games this season.

The six-foot-five, 221-pound Edmundson has 29 goals and 110 points 521 career games with St. Louis, Carolina, Montreal and Washington.

The Brandon, Man., product has added five goals and 21 points in 75 playoff games.

Edmundson won the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and made the final with Montreal in 2021.

The Leafs currently sit third in the Atlantic Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2024.

