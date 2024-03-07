Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, March 7

Send this page to someone via email

The U Sports National Women’s Hockey Championship, the Housing Accelerator Fund, and Roz up for adoption.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, March 7, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

2024 U Sports National Women’s Hockey Championship hits Saskatoon

The USask Huskies host the 2024 U Sports National Women’s Hockey Championship from March 14 to 17.

Team coach Steve Kook said they’ve been busy preparing for the event.

Team captain Kennedy Brown said they have women on the team with national championship experience and are excited to bring that energy to this championship.

Coun. Bev Dubois discusses Housing Accelerator Fund

Saskatoon city Coun. Bev Debois talked about the more than $40 million going towards fast tracking homes.

Dubois said this federal money will be used to fast track 940 incentivized housing units.

She said there’s a lot of work to still be done but said these homes could be all over the city.

Roz showcased on Adopt a Pet

New Hope Dog Rescue brought in Roz, a five-and-a-half-month-old pup looking for a home.

Sandra Archibald said Roz was a bottle-fed pup. Archibald also spoke about New Hope’s Spring online auction.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, March 7

Chilly day before weekend warm-up — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, March 7, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

