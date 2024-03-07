School and bus cancellations around Manitoba on Thursday

See more sharing options

Students at a number of Manitoba schools will be having a snow day, as cancellations continued to roll in Thursday morning.

Among the schools and divisions cancelling buses or classes due to poor weather conditions:

All buses and classes in the Southwest Horizon School Division are cancelled

Bus routes throughout the Prairie Rose School Division are cancelled and all Hutterian colony schools are closed. Prairie Rose also announced the closure of École St. Eustache, St. Francois Xavier, and St. Paul’s Collegiate

Saint-Lazare, Jours de Plaine (Laurier), and La Source (Shilo) schools in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are closed

Buses are cancelled for École Communautaire Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude, École Communautaire Saint-Georges, and École Régionale Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine in Saint-Laurent is closed

All schools are closed and no buses are running in Prairie Spirit School Division

All schools are closed in the Lakeshore School Division

Sunrise School Division is closed for the day