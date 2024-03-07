Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

School and bus cancellations around Manitoba on Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 7:46 am
1 min read
An orange snowblower is seen removing snow from a city sidewalk. "Cancellations Around Manitoba" is written in large blue font on top of the image. View image in full screen
Global Winnipeg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Students at a number of Manitoba schools will be having a snow day, as cancellations continued to roll in Thursday morning.

Among the schools and divisions cancelling buses or classes due to poor weather conditions:

  • All buses and classes in the Southwest Horizon School Division are cancelled
  • Bus routes throughout the Prairie Rose School Division are cancelled and all Hutterian colony schools are closed. Prairie Rose also announced the closure of École St. Eustache, St. Francois Xavier, and St. Paul’s Collegiate
  • Saint-Lazare, Jours de Plaine (Laurier), and La Source (Shilo) schools in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are closed
  • Buses are cancelled for École Communautaire Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude, École Communautaire Saint-Georges, and École Régionale Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
  • École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine in Saint-Laurent is closed
  • All schools are closed and no buses are running in Prairie Spirit School Division
  • All schools are closed in the Lakeshore School Division
  • Sunrise School Division is closed for the day
Click to play video: 'Snow slams Winnipeg'
Snow slams Winnipeg
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices