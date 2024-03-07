School and bus cancellations around Manitoba on Thursday

Students at a number of Manitoba schools will be having a snow day, as cancellations continued to roll in Thursday morning.
Among the schools and divisions cancelling buses or classes due to poor weather conditions:
- All buses and classes in the Southwest Horizon School Division are cancelled
- Bus routes throughout the Prairie Rose School Division are cancelled and all Hutterian colony schools are closed. Prairie Rose also announced the closure of École St. Eustache, St. Francois Xavier, and St. Paul’s Collegiate
- Saint-Lazare, Jours de Plaine (Laurier), and La Source (Shilo) schools in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are closed
- Buses are cancelled for École Communautaire Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-Claude, École Communautaire Saint-Georges, and École Régionale Notre-Dame in Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes
- École Communautaire Aurèle-Lemoine in Saint-Laurent is closed
- All schools are closed and no buses are running in Prairie Spirit School Division
- All schools are closed in the Lakeshore School Division
- Sunrise School Division is closed for the day
Snow slams Winnipeg
