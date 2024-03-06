Country music fundraiser to support Central Okanagan Hospice Association

If you have ever wondered how far one ticket can take you, get ready to have your question answered.

Managing partner of Red Bird Brewing in Kelowna, B.C. Adam Semeniuk and his partner, Kaila Bodie are taking the fundraising portion of their commitment to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association Swinging with the Stars fundraisier to the next level.

The duo make up ‘Team Love Birds’, one of the six teams competing in the competition based on the popular TV show Dancing with the Stars. The competition pairs teams with professional dancers who then compete in front of hundreds of people during the fundraising event on March 9.

The dancers are also expected to fundraise to do just that. Team Love Birds is hosting a fundraising concert in partnership with Prospera Place.

“We have just recently been developing a relationship with Prospera. They wanted to get involved and they have been so amazing, to donate the use of their space to throw a country concert fundraiser to raise money for Team Love Birds and the Central Okanagan Hospice Association,” said Semeniuk.

It may sound confusing, but what it is is a fundraiser within a fundraiser. Propsera Place will host the James Barker Band, Canadian country musicians from Ontario, and money raised through ticket sales will be donated to Team Love Birds.

As a booster of local musicians, Semeniuk has added Kelowna’s Dawson Gray to the lineup, which is a dream come true for the young musician.

“I am beyond excited to play alongside them. I actually saw them play (in) 2019 at the first-ever Denim on the Diamond,” said Gray.

“I was all alone and I remember watching them and being like, ‘Man, that’s what I want to do.'”

To sweeten the deal, the ticket to the concert on March 10 doubles as an entry to win two tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert in Vancouver this year thanks to a donation from Kelowna Chevrolet.

Tickets are still available to the country concert fundraiser at www.redbirdbrewing.com