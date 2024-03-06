Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Recent snow dump across Saskatchewan gives WSA some hope, but more precipitation needed

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
As the Water Security Agency analyze the recent snow dump across the province this past weekend, the question if it's enough precipitation or is more needed. View image in full screen
As the Water Security Agency analyze the recent snow dump across the province this past weekend, the question if it's enough precipitation or is more needed. Global Regina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Predictions of drought are too soon to tell, following the recent snowfall across Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA) spring runoff report released in late February. WSA said the runoff was below normal to well below normal for this coming year.

However, this past weekend, the majority of the province experienced a snow dump which WSA said is “very welcomed” but added that more precipitation is needed as the southwest saw less snow compared to Saskatoon and areas.

“We’re going to need more moisture to help fill up the reservoirs,” said Shawn Jaques, WSA president and CEO. “It’s a little bit early to tell. There’s a fair bit of winter left yet, and we can get more spring snow and hopefully spring rains in April.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The WSA said when it comes to irrigation, they don’t expect any significant changes with producers with the exception in some of the smaller reservoirs in the southwest.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen challenges even the last couple of years. And we will be working with those producers,” said Jaques. “WSA also works with communities that rely on the south Saskatchewan River to draw water from … we’re trying to identify which communities might need some help … for their drinking water.”

According to the WSA spring runoff report, the agency said that long-range forecasts show near-normal precipitation and warmer temperatures between February and April with the southern part of the province seeing the highest temperature increases.

Trending Now

The WSA said it is working with communities to identify their water supply needs and help in the creation of drought preparedness plans.

— with files from Brody Langager 

Click to play video: '‘White gold’: Environment Canada says snow welcome for Sask. farmers'
‘White gold’: Environment Canada says snow welcome for Sask. farmers
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices