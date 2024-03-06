Recent snow dump across Saskatchewan gives WSA some hope, but more precipitation needed

Predictions of drought are too soon to tell, following the recent snowfall across Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency (WSA) spring runoff report released in late February. WSA said the runoff was below normal to well below normal for this coming year.

However, this past weekend, the majority of the province experienced a snow dump which WSA said is “very welcomed” but added that more precipitation is needed as the southwest saw less snow compared to Saskatoon and areas.

“We’re going to need more moisture to help fill up the reservoirs,” said Shawn Jaques, WSA president and CEO. “It’s a little bit early to tell. There’s a fair bit of winter left yet, and we can get more spring snow and hopefully spring rains in April.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The WSA said when it comes to irrigation, they don’t expect any significant changes with producers with the exception in some of the smaller reservoirs in the southwest.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen challenges even the last couple of years. And we will be working with those producers,” said Jaques. “WSA also works with communities that rely on the south Saskatchewan River to draw water from … we’re trying to identify which communities might need some help … for their drinking water.”

According to the WSA spring runoff report, the agency said that long-range forecasts show near-normal precipitation and warmer temperatures between February and April with the southern part of the province seeing the highest temperature increases.

The WSA said it is working with communities to identify their water supply needs and help in the creation of drought preparedness plans.

— with files from Brody Langager