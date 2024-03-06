Menu

Canada

Okanagan real estate: February sees noticeable pick up in sales, listings

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
File photo of homes and streets in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of homes and streets in Kelowna, B.C. Google Maps
It appears that residential real-estate activity, like the weather, is beginning to heat up slowly.

The Association of Interior Realtors (AIR) released its monthly data set this week, and February showed a noticeable improvement in sales compared to January with 810 units being sold, up from 603 the month prior.

However, compared to year on year, February 2024 was slightly down 3.7 per cent to February 2023.

Click to play video: 'Alternative home ownership options'
Alternative home ownership options

AIR noted that new residential listings are up 29.5 per cent from one year ago, with 2,328 new listings recorded last month.

“It is refreshing to see overall market activity starting to pick up ahead of spring, which is typically a busier season for real estate transactions,” said AIR president Chelsea Mann. “With more potential interest rate improvements on the horizon, we are seeing more sellers who were previously hesitant to list gearing to jump in before the general real estate market spring rush.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Below are February’s benchmark prices for homes throughout the Southern Interior.

Shuswap / Revelstoke

  • Single-family home: $696,100
  • Townhome: $532,000
  • Condo/apartment: $422,900

North Okanagan

  • Single-family home: $734,500
  • Townhome: $558,700
  • Condo/apartment: $340,700
Central Okanagan

  • Single-family home: $1,009,100
  • Townhome: $754,900
  • Condo/apartment: $508,600

South Okanagan

  • Single-family home: $691,400
  • Townhome: $483,600
  • Condo/apartment: $415,300
Click to play video: 'Squamish councillor accuses BC Assessment of undervaluing commercial properties'
Squamish councillor accuses BC Assessment of undervaluing commercial properties

The association noted that one of its better benchmarks, the average number of days to sell a home, fell to 90 days from 94.

“With an influx of inventory, it would seem that we may be in a transitioning period of recovery heading towards more balanced market conditions,” said Mann, “which also comes as a relief to buyers looking for more options in their homebuying journeys.”

