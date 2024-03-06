Okanagan real estate: February sees noticeable pick up in sales, listings

Send this page to someone via email

It appears that residential real-estate activity, like the weather, is beginning to heat up slowly.

The Association of Interior Realtors (AIR) released its monthly data set this week, and February showed a noticeable improvement in sales compared to January with 810 units being sold, up from 603 the month prior.

However, compared to year on year, February 2024 was slightly down 3.7 per cent to February 2023.

AIR noted that new residential listings are up 29.5 per cent from one year ago, with 2,328 new listings recorded last month.

“It is refreshing to see overall market activity starting to pick up ahead of spring, which is typically a busier season for real estate transactions,” said AIR president Chelsea Mann. “With more potential interest rate improvements on the horizon, we are seeing more sellers who were previously hesitant to list gearing to jump in before the general real estate market spring rush.”

Below are February’s benchmark prices for homes throughout the Southern Interior.

Shuswap / Revelstoke

Single-family home: $696,100

Townhome: $532,000

Condo/apartment: $422,900

North Okanagan

Single-family home: $734,500

Townhome: $558,700

Condo/apartment: $340,700

Central Okanagan

Single-family home: $1,009,100

Townhome: $754,900

Condo/apartment: $508,600

South Okanagan

Single-family home: $691,400

Townhome: $483,600

Condo/apartment: $415,300

The association noted that one of its better benchmarks, the average number of days to sell a home, fell to 90 days from 94.

“With an influx of inventory, it would seem that we may be in a transitioning period of recovery heading towards more balanced market conditions,” said Mann, “which also comes as a relief to buyers looking for more options in their homebuying journeys.”