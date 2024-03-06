Prince Edward County mayor disappointed by denial of federal housing funds

Send this page to someone via email

For the mayor of a southeastern Ontario municipality, the denial of an application to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) came as a disappointing blow.

Prince Edward County announced in September 2023 that it had applied for $14.2 million in funding for local affordable housing initiatives through the Housing Accelerator Fund — a federal grant administered by the CMHC. Late last week, Mayor Steve Ferguson said the application was denied.

“We had to wait for seven months to find out the decision of our application, which will cause unfortunate delays in moving several projects forward. All of which are to create affordable housing,” he said in a media release on March 1.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In a later statement on Wednesday, the mayor added that the money would have helped in pushing ahead various projects, such as the acquisition of the former Queen Elizabeth School in Picton in order to turn it into housing units and a common space.

Story continues below advertisement

Other projects included supporting rental housing, transitional housing and flexibility for zoning tools.

“Small, rural municipalities are left on their own with a small tax base to support their residents’ local housing needs that, if not addressed, will negatively impact the local economy,” Ferguson said.

Speaking to Global News, the mayor noted that despite the rejection of the application, the municipality will work on finding ways to continue acquiring the former public school.

“Yes, it’s disappointing. But on April 11, our staff is going to come back with some options for council to consider how we can address these needs and finance them,” he said.

Global News has reached out to the CMHC for comment.