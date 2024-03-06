Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, March 6

See more sharing options

Renovations, a pelican contest and 25th Street Theatre’s new show.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, March 6, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Metric Design discusses renovations to modernize homes

Cory Pander of Metric Design showcased one of the projects it is working on.

Pander said it is going to remove walls and create a more open space.

He said older homes have closed off spaces and segmented rooms.

3:54 Metric Design discusses renovations to modernize homes

Meewasin talks sustainability and the pelican contest

Magel Sutherland and Samantha Cowan of Meewasin spoke about the recent national sustainability certificate the organization received.

Sutherland said this certificate allows it to look at how Meewasin is achieving conservation and education.

Cowan spoke about the pelican contest that has been running since 1996.

3:51 Meewasin talks sustainability and the pelican contest

25th Street Theatre highlights show set in hockey dressing room

Kody Farrow and Powell Nobert discuss their new show they’re acting in called Men Express Their Feelings.

Farrow said the stage is set in a hockey dressing room after some fights had broken out.

Nobert said the show touches on relationships, saying there is something for everyone.

4:25 25th Street Theatre highlights show set in hockey dressing room

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, March 6

Little bit of snow — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, March 6, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

