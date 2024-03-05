Striking Mount Saint Vincent University staff ratify tentative collective agreement

Send this page to someone via email

Striking faculty, librarians and lab instructors at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax have ratified a tentative collative agreement, ending a three-week strike.

The 160 unionized staff went on strike Feb. 12, saying they are seeking wage parity with other Atlantic universities.

The Mount Saint Vincent University Faculty Association (MSVUFA) has said staff at the school are among the lowest paid in the province.

The two sides announced Tuesday they had reached a tentative agreement.

“I am pleased to share the very good news that the negotiating teams representing the University’s Board of Governors and the MSVUFA have reached a tentative agreement,” wrote Isabelle Nault, vice-president of administration of the university, in a letter to students.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“This has been a challenging time for all. I’m grateful to both bargaining teams for persevering in their efforts to reach a new collective agreement.”

Story continues below advertisement

🎉 MSVUFA members ratified our agreement (93%)! Strike ends with an agreement with the BoG, moving towards equity & fairness. Thanks for the support from students, community, and fellow unions. There will be more news to follow in the comming days. But for today, Thank You. pic.twitter.com/PmccvauCJM — @MSVUFA (@MSVUFA) March 5, 2024

By late afternoon, the MSVUFA wrote on social media that 93 per cent of members had ratified the agreement.

“Thanks for the support from students, community, and fellow unions,” the association wrote.

It hasn’t been announced yet when students will return to classes, or what the term’s schedule will look like in regards to exams and graduation.

— with a file from The Canadian Press