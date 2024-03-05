Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg teen hospitalized after Clarke Street stabbing, police investigating

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 4:33 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was hospitalized after a stabbing on Clarke Street on Monday. . View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was hospitalized after a stabbing on Clarke Street on Monday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was hospitalized after a stabbing on Clarke Street on Monday.

At 8 a.m., police found a injured boy in his late teens at an apartment in the 100 block of Clarke.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to stable after undergoing treatment.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police are still looking for suspects and say the initial investigation indicates there are potentially two.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police search for suspect in Osborne Station stabbing'
Winnipeg police search for suspect in Osborne Station stabbing
Trending Now

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices