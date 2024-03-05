Winnipeg teen hospitalized after Clarke Street stabbing, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was hospitalized after a stabbing on Clarke Street on Monday.

At 8 a.m., police found a injured boy in his late teens at an apartment in the 100 block of Clarke.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later upgraded to stable after undergoing treatment.

Police are still looking for suspects and say the initial investigation indicates there are potentially two.

