2024 Brier delayed after roof leak in Brandt Centre

Brier action had to be delayed on one sheet of ice Tuesday morning after a leak in the Brandt Centre roof.

Play between Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador on Sheet B was delayed for around 20 minutes after players told officials water had started to drip onto the ice.

A bucket could be seen on the ice catching water drops as ice technicians worked to fix the problem.

Play resumed between the two teams, and Team Newfoundland and Labrador went on to win 6-5.

