WRHA says Street Connections van stolen, asking for public’s help locating it

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority wants your help in tracking down a van for one of its outreach programs which it says was stolen over the weekend.

The van is described as a white 2013 Nissan NV 2500 SUV with large Street Connections logos on each side.

If you spot the van, you’re asked to call the Winnipeg Police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 or call 911.

The Street Connections team features public health nurses and outreach workers who drive around the city six nights a week to help reduce the spread of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections and reduce other drug-related harms.