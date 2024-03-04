Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

WRHA says Street Connections van stolen, asking for public’s help locating it

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 10:39 pm
1 min read
WRHA says its Street Connectinns van was stolen over the weekend. View image in full screen
WRHA says its Street Connectinns van was stolen over the weekend.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority wants your help in tracking down a van for one of its outreach programs which it says was stolen over the weekend.

The van is described as a white 2013 Nissan NV 2500 SUV with large Street Connections logos on each side.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

If you spot the van, you’re asked to call the Winnipeg Police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 or call 911.

Trending Now

The Street Connections team features public health nurses and outreach workers who drive around the city six nights a week to help reduce the spread of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections and reduce other drug-related harms.

More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices