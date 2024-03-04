Menu

Crime

Significant damage after arsons at school in Milton: Halton police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 4:03 pm
1 min read
An image of the front of a public school. View image in full screen
FILE - Bruce Trail Public School in Milton, Ont. Google Maps/2020
One portable will have to be replaced and another suffered damage after books and papers were “deliberately ignited” at a public school in Milton, Ont., over the weekend, Halton police said Monday.

The arsons at Bruce Trail Public School in Milton occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Milton Fire Services was called because of the large amount of smoke seen coming from a portable, police said, and when crews arrived, a second smaller fire was found in another portable.

Both fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported. Police also say they found hateful graffiti on the walls of the portables.

Police ask that anyone with information about the arsons contact them.

