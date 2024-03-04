Alberta outlines 5-year $125M plan to protect communities from drought, floods

See more sharing options

The Alberta government is promising $125 million over five years to protect communities against flood and drought.

The money was included in last week’s provincial budget.

The cash is to be used for projects like berms, flood walls and retention ponds.

Alberta’s environment minister says municipalities, improvement districts, special areas, Métis Settlements and First Nations are eligible to apply.

Rebecca Schulz says Alberta is preparing for the risk of a severe drought this year.

She says the province wants to develop strategies and infrastructure to maximize its long-term water supply.

For the latest drought conditions visit the Canadian Drought Monitor.