Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Central Okanagan celebrates the best in homebuilding

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Central Okanagan (CHBA-CO) hosted its 31st annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence on Saturday.

The annual event celebrates the achievements of visionary builders, designers and renovators who are pushing to revolutionize the world of homebuilding in the Okanagan region.

“The Okanagan Housing Awards spotlight the remarkable talent and dedication within our building, renovation and design industry,” says Krista Paine, president of the CHBA-CO.

“These awards celebrate the innovative and sustainable housing solutions that are shaping our region. This is a moment to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our members, recognizing their positive impact on the Okanagan’s economy, environment and overall quality of life.”

For Kelowna’s Fawdry Homes, it was a night to remember, as the company was presented with four awards, including a coveted accolade for energy efficiency.

Story continues below advertisement

Another key takeaway from the evening was the celebration of the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award, Charles (Chuck) Cullen.

2:30 Construction workers badly needed to meet growing housing demands in the Okanagan

For over 33 years, Cullen has worked in the residential construction industry. He was honoured by more than 550 of his peers with a video tribute and a standing ovation.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“I have been given the opportunity to pass on any knowledge that I have attained in this career to the project co-ordinators I have worked with, the apprentices, and the young people who wish to be apprentices in the hopes that this knowledge will perpetuate our industry for years to come,” Cullen said.

“I want to dedicate this award and this moment to not only those who came before me, but also to those who are coming after me.”

This year, a record-breaking number of entries were submitted. The awards were judged by a panel of 22 award-winning judges in home building, renovation and interior design from across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

You can find a full list of the awards by clicking here.